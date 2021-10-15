LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.29 ($85.04).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.97. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.