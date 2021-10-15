Landsea Homes Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Landsea Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

