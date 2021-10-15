Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $417.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

