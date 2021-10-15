Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,430 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ideal Power stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.