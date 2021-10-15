Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,430 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ideal Power stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
