Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.02. 272,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

