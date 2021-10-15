Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.02. 272,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
