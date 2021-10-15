Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.90 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

