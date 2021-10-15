Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 5,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

