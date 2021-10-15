Krensavage Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 15.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $45,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.17. 13,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,121. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.34. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

