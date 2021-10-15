Krensavage Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,804 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Eagle Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42,458.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

