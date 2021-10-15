Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,279 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,092. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,005 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

