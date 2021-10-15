Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $778.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $808.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.60. The stock has a market cap of $318.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

