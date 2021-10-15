Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth about $19,814,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

