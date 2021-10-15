Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.48. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

