Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

