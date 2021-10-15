Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

