Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

