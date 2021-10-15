Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 362.70 ($4.74). Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 81,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £117.91 million and a PE ratio of -161.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.95.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

