Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Up 4.7%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 163,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 324,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$73.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

