KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.