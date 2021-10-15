Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGH shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of KGH stock remained flat at $GBX 425 ($5.55) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,304. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17).

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.