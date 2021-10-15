Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 10,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

