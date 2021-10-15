Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NYSE KL opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

