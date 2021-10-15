Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

