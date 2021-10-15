Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $70.12 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $70,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 287,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,735. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

