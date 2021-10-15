Kiltearn Partners LLP Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

