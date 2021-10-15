Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price objective on the stock.

KWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

KWS opened at GBX 3,056 ($39.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,023.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,777.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

