Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

