KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.