KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.