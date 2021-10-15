Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €793.83 ($933.92).

EPA KER opened at €662.10 ($778.94) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of €676.38 and a 200-day moving average of €694.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

