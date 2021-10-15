Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

MGDDF opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $171.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

