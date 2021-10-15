KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.75 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

