KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,494,440 shares.

The company has a market cap of £22.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

