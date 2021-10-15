Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

