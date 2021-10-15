Kava.io (KAVA) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.36 or 0.00403512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

