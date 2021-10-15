Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 739,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

