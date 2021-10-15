Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 8,930

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to GBX 8,930 ($116.67) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON JET opened at GBX 5,737 ($74.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,548.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.