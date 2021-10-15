Jump Financial LLC Takes $810,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

