Jump Financial LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.69 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

