Jump Financial LLC Invests $835,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of API. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agora by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $66,012,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 606,094 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

