Jump Financial LLC Invests $778,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

