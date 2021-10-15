Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 155.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

