Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 155.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

