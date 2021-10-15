Jump Financial LLC Buys 22,632 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Affimed by 338.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.94 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

