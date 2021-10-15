JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Family Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 852,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 99,301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. 1,886,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.