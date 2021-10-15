JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.20% of Rattler Midstream worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 192,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.