JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 183,235 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $202.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.67. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

