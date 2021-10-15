JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 234,582 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.94% of OneSpan worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $2,384,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSPN opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $816.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

