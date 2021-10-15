JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.53 Million Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

