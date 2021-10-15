JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Asana by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $2,657,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $236,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

